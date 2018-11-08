Get the latest from TODAY
The country music community is heartbroken over another mass shooting after a gunman killed 12 people at a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night.
A host of country musicians have reacted to the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which came just over a year after a gunman killed 58 people in October 2017 while artist Jason Aldean was performing at a country festival in Las Vegas.
Several hundred people were at the bar for a "college country night" when suspect Ian Long, 28, opened fire, police said. Long was later found dead inside the venue from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.
One of those killed was Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, a 29-year veteran police officer who was hoping to retire in the next year.
Sheriff remembers sergeant slain in Thousand Oaks bar shootingNov. 8, 201802:18
Country artists took to social media upon hearing the news on Thursday to express their reactions and heartbreak over the shooting.