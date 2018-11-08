Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The country music community is heartbroken over another mass shooting after a gunman killed 12 people at a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night.

A host of country musicians have reacted to the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which came just over a year after a gunman killed 58 people in October 2017 while artist Jason Aldean was performing at a country festival in Las Vegas.

Several hundred people were at the bar for a "college country night" when suspect Ian Long, 28, opened fire, police said. Long was later found dead inside the venue from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One of those killed was Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, a 29-year veteran police officer who was hoping to retire in the next year.

Country artists took to social media upon hearing the news on Thursday to express their reactions and heartbreak over the shooting.