It's all mutual admiration and support for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, two pro athletes in love. But when debating over who has the stronger athletic skills, these two don't let up.

Simone Biles kisses husband Jonathan Owens before the Green Bay Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

The four-time Olympic gold medalist appeared on Peacock's "2023 Back That Year Up" with Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart and spoke about her big year in gymnastics — Biles competed for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics and is eyeing the 2024 Games in Paris this summer — as well married life with Owens.Asked by Thompson who she believes to be the better athlete between her and Owens, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, she replied: "I think we're good at our own sports. We've tried to pin each other against on, like, difficulty, ability and all of that stuff. So at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not."

Thompson replied, "That's a nice politician answer, but here's the truth: I know your name."

"We fought over it a couple times," she added, "and then we bowed once we got married. We wouldn't talk about it again, but it keeps coming up every time. But he has done my workout in the gym, and he can barely do it. And I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it."

Biles laughed as Hart quipped, "A lot of upper cuts being thrown."

Biles said in 2021 that she and Owens often have this debate, telling "E!" that "it just makes us really angry so we try not to talk about it."

Biles and Owens wed earlier this year, first in a courthouse wedding in Houston in April, followed by a destination ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in May.

Read on to learn more about Biles and Owens' relationship.

March 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens meet

In March 2020, just as the world was going into COVID-19 lockdown and Biles was gearing up for the Tokyo Summer Olympics that would eventually be postponed to 2021, Biles and Owens exchanged messages on a dating app.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Simeone Biles at the World Gymnastics Championship in Antwerp, Belgium, on Oct. 6, 2023. Tom Weller / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Owens told Texas Monthly in 2021 that he didn't know who Biles was when he first saw her on the dating app. He told the story again this year on the "Pivot" podcast, saying: "She pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is’ ... I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity." (Fans on social media later criticized him.)

August 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens went Instagram official

Biles and Owens posted their first Instagram selfie on Aug. 2, 2020, marking a "hard launch" of their relationship. "It's just us," Biles captioned the pic.

June 2021: For the first time, Jonathan Owens watches Simone Biles compete

Owens was the best cheerleader watching Biles compete at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, where she earned her seventh title, in June 2021.

"What an amazing experience," Owens wrote on Instagram at the time. "First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that!! I’m so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby."

February 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get engaged

A day after Valentine's Day in 2022, Owens popped the question to Biles in a moment captured in loving photos later shared to Instagram.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in a caption. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

February 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens reveal when they fell for each other

Biles and Owens appeared together on TODAY just after their engagement and recalled when they fell in love.

"We clicked really really well in the beginning because we’re athletes and we have the same busy schedules," Biles said. "But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship. We’re with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other. It’s kind of gross in a way."

Jonathan Owens during the Green Bay Packers game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

"We just kind of started hanging out more and more and you start to want to see a person … I started to want to see her more," Owens added.

April 2023: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get married

Biles and Owens got married in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Houston a week after obtaining their marriage license. They confirmed their nuptials with sweet photos on Instagram.

Biles is seen in a lovely tulle dress with big bouquet of white flowers, while Owens dons a sand-colored suit with spiffy white loafers.

"I do 🤍 officially owens," the gymnast captioned her post.

May 2023: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have a larger wedding in Cabo

A month after formally marrying in Houston, the two exchanged vows again during a destination wedding in Mexico.

Simone Biles / Instagram

Vogue posted footage from the ceremony in Cabo San Lucas with nearly 150 guests in attendance. Biles also posted photos of her own to her Instagram story, including pictures from the morning of her wedding day, in which she donned a white satin PJ set trimmed with feathers.