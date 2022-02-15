Simone Biles is engaged!

The Olympic gymnast, 24, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, 26, recently popped the big question.

"THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Biles shared photos of Owens, looking dapper in a gray suit and low-key black sneakers, down on one knee in a gazebo and holding a ring box. The Olympic great wore what looked like a black leather mini dress for the moment. The photos also captured Biles' overjoyed reaction, the two sharing a drink and a kiss, and, of course, her dazzling engagement ring.

In a video, Biles shared a close-up view of the ring, which appeared to be an oval-cut diamond with a delicate, pavé-set band.

Owens, who plays in the NFL for the Houston Texans, celebrated their engagement in the comments, writing, “Ready for forever with you.”

He also posted his own carousel of photos to Instagram, including a few of Biles beaming while showing off her new ring.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," Owens wrote in his post.

After thanking a friend for help, the Texans safety added, "She really had no clue what was coming 😂."

Suni Lee, Biles’ Olympic teammate, jumped into the comments to share her excitement about the news, writing, “OH MY GOSSSSHHHH” and “IM SCREAMING IM SO HAPPY 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow Olympic great Nastia Liukin also congratulated Biles in the comments, writing, "SO FREAKING HAPPY."

Biles and Owens began dating just before the pandemic in March 2020. As the Olympian told Wall Street Journal Magazine last year, she “slid into his DMs.”

“I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,” she said.

Their relationship quickly blossomed, and Biles told Hoda Kotb on TODAY last January that “personalities match right up.”

“We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great,” she said. “He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

Owens also opened up to Texas Monthly magazine last summer about their romance.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” he said. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

“This was a match made in heaven,” Owens added. “There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”