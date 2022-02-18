Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are too cute for words!

The pair opened up about their Valentine's Day engagement during a Friday appearance on TODAY and talked about how they fell for each other.

Biles said that the pair quickly "clicked" after connecting on Instagram in March 2020.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens open up about their engagement on TODAY. Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

"We clicked really really well in the beginning because we're athletes and we have the same busy schedules. But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship. We're with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we're not with each other it's almost weird. We're always texting or calling each other. It's kind of gross in a way."

Owens said that he fell for Biles about a month into their relationship. He knew that their relationship was special because of the way his dog, Zeus, reacted to her.

"My dog really loved her," he said. "I could kind of see his face like whenever I would pick my bookbag up in my apartment, he would think we're leaving to go to her place, so he would sprint to the front door. And I'd be like, 'Huh, you really like her!"'

Owens said that as he and Biles spent more time together, their connection only grew stronger.

"We just kind of started hanging out more and more and you start to want to see a person … I started to want to see her more," Owens said.

Biles joked that in the end, they became so close that she "stopped leaving" and the pair moved in together.

Before she knew it, Owens was getting down on one knee and was popping the question to Biles. But before he asked her to be his wife on Valentine's Day, Owens made sure to get her father's approval first.

"I was a little nervous at first," he said. "And for the longest, Simone was sitting right next to us so I couldn't really say what I wanted and then she left so I was like, 'OK. I finally got the cue.'"

After two and a half months of planning, Owens proposed to Biles and the Olympian shared pics of the sentimental moment on Instagram.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

The Houston Texans safety commented, "Ready for forever with you ❤️."

Owens also shared the heartwarming photos on Instagram and captioned them, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️ ."

Biles said that she and Owens are already in the early stages of wedding planning.

“It’s still in the process,” she said, adding, “I’m sure we’ll do a lot of that today.”

Biles' ring appears to be an oval-cut diamond with a delicate, pavé-set band, and she tells TODAY that she'll be keeping the new piece of bling very close to her heart.

"It's definitely my most prized possession now and I'm always wearing it," she said. "I had to wash my hair the other day, and I took it off just in case; I didn't know if it was gonna get caught or anything. I have to ask my mom like, 'When do you take it off? Do you ever take it off?' but it definitely beats a gold medal."

Related: