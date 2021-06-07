Simone Biles' boyfriend posts about watching her compete in person for 1st time

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, finally got to watch her compete in person — and he was just as awed as the rest of the world by her talents.

Owens, who plays for the NFL's Houston Texans, wrote on Instagram that it was "amazing" to watch Biles compete at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where Biles placed first for a record-breaking seventh time.

"What an amazing experience," Owens wrote, alongside a sweet photo of himself and Biles, who is holding a pink rose. "First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint. It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that!! I'm so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby."

"I love you so much," wrote Biles in the post's comments section. "I'm so happy you got to come watch while in the middle of the OTA's. You a real one."

In a reply, Owens wrote that he wouldn't miss the event "for anything."

Owens also shared several photos and videos of Biles competing in his Instagram story, calling her gravity-defying floor routine "effortless" and praising her work on the balance beam. He also shared videos of her receiving a medal at the end of the event.

Owens shared several photos of Biles competing on Sunday. Simone Biles / Instagram

"Let's gooooo," Owens wrote, along with a heart emoji. "So proud of you love @simonebiles."

Biles shared a cute video of herself and Owens smiling for the camera on her own Instagram story, calling him her "favorite."

Biles was all smiles in a sweet selfie with Owens. Simone Biles / Instagram

Biles also celebrated her win by revealing the name of the sequined goat — a play on the acronym "GOAT," or "greatest of all time" — that she has started including on her leotards.

"Introducing GOLDIE," wrote Biles, thanking fans for inspiring the name.

Next, Biles will compete in the Olympic trials, where she is expected to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in late July. In the caption of his Instagram post, Owens wrote that he's already planning to attend.

