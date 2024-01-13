Lip-readers, beware. Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt have an idea to prevent the viral lip-reading drama at the 2024 Golden Globes from happening again.

After the Jan. 7 ceremony, Gomez and Blunt both made headlines when cameras caught them in what appeared to be interesting conversations. Social media users attempted to figure out what was said by trying to read their lips and provide a translation for curious fans.

In response to all the speculation, Blunt and Gomez posed for a funny picture together at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards on Jan. 12. While staring at the camera, the duo covered their mouths with their hands.

"We shall not speak lol," Gomez wrote over the pic on her Instagram story.

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt pose for a picture together at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards, which was held in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. @selenagomez / Instagram

At the Golden Globes, a video of Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, on the red carpet went viral after fans thought "The Office" actor said the word "divorce" during their short conversation.

As for Gomez, she was at the center of one of the most talked-about moments of the night after viewers spotted her saying something to Taylor Swift, causing the "Anti-Hero" singer to gasp.

Although cameras couldn't pick up audio, it was quickly speculated that Gomez was talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who were also at the event.

“The DRAMA LOL,” one user commented on X.

“Theyre definitely planning for world domination,” one X user wrote.

However, Gomez quieted everyone down when she responded to an "E! News" post that said, "We'd love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at this year's #GoldenGlobes.

In response, Gomez wrote, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."