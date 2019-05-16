Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 8:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Sarah Jessica Parker has had enough of the National Enquirer's "disgraceful" stories about her marriage.

The former "Sex and the City" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to call out the tabloid for planning to report that her 22-year-marriage to Matthew Broderick is in trouble.

Parker, 54, shared a screen shot of an email from the Enquirer asking her to comment on a "public screaming match" which allegedly took place between the couple in a restaurant.

In the caption, Parker wrote, "Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense. As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London."

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in September 2018. The couple have been married for 22 years and share three children. James Devaney / GC Images

The "Divorce" star, who shares three kids with Broderick, 57, went on to say the pair's alleged spat never happened.

"There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," she wrote of Broderick's stage work there.

Rather than respond to the Enquirer's request for comment, Parker decided to share the email with fans as an example of the paper's "harassment."

"As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to 'report,'" she wrote.

"Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years?" she added. "Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home.

"There's your 'scoop.' From a 'reliable source.'

The actress' angry clap back got two thumbs from her Hollywood friends, including close pal Andy Cohen, who commented, ""YOU GO SJ!!!!!!!! AND HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO A BEAUTIFUL LOVING COUPLE!!"

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow also cheered her on, writing, "This is brilliant. And happy anniversary."

Parker's former "Sex and the City" co-star Willie Garson praised her and Broderick's long marriage, saying the couple "takes care of each other, are terrific friends to many, and support us and each other unconditionally."

"Perhaps find another punching bag," he added.