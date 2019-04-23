Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Andy Cohen is opening up about how a song his late friend Natasha Richardson once sang still inspires him.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host shared the rousing lyrics of the title song from the Broadway show "Cabaret" with Hoda Kotb, as part of Hoda's "Quoted By ...with Hoda" series, in which celebrities share their favorite words of wisdom, comfort and inspiration.

"'What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the cabaret,'" Cohen, 50, recited, calling the song his "mantra."

"It's, like, come hear the music. What are you doing inside? Live your life. Go out," he explained.

"And then this weekend was the 10th anniversary of my dear friend Natasha Richardson's very untimely passing," he added.

Richardson won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in a 1998 revival of "Cabaret" on Broadway. The London-born actress died tragically in 2009 from an epidural hematoma after hitting her head in a skiing accident.

"If anything represented her, it was this — this — sentiment," Cohen said of his late friend. "Not only did she win the Tony for this song, but there would be times where, late a night, a group of friends would be gathered and we would coax her into singing this song ... and she would sing it a cappella."

Richardson's private performances inspired Cohen and his pals to live life to the fullest.

"It was, like, a rallying cry for all of us," he recalled. "And it was so the way that she lived her life, every minute of it."

The Bravo star, who in February welcomed his first child, son Benjamin, via surrogate, said the song's lyrics also remind him why he loves living in New York City — and how he can't wait to introduce "Benny" to all the Big Apple's magic.

"I'll bring him out to hear the music play," he said. "It's how I want him to live his life."