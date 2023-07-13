Riley Keough is missing her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023, and her brother Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

On July 12, Keough took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture of her brother holding her mom while wearing a funny expression.

"Missing you both," Keough wrote on top of the snap.

Riley Keough shared a sweet throwback picture of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, and her brother, Benjamin. @rileykeough via Instagram

Benjamin Keough died by an apparent suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020. In January 2023, news broke that Presley died at 54 after experiencing cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement, at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

In response to the news, Keough shared a picture of her and her mom from her childhood. In the pic, Presley smiles at her daughter, who looks back at her, clutching flowers.

The "Daisy Jones & The Six" actor captioned the post with a single heart emoji.

Then, a few days later, she shared a photo of the last time she saw her mom, saying she felt "blessed" to have a picture of them together.

Presley shared Benjamin and Riley Keough with her ex-husband and musician, Danny Keough. She also had twin daughters, Finn and Harper Lockwood, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

After her death, Presley was buried next to her son at Graceland, which is the former home of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, who was also her father.

In 2020, Keough paid homage to her late brother on what would have been his 28th birthday.

On Instagram, the actor shared a gallery of photos that included a throwback snap of them as children.

“Happy Birthday beautiful angel,” Keough captioned the post.