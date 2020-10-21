Riley Keough honors late brother Benjamin on his 28th birthday

Riley Keough is honoring her late brother, Benjamin Keough, on what would have been his 28th birthday.

The 31-year-old "Logan Lucky" star shared a gallery of photos Wednesday on Instagram that included an adorable throwback shot of the siblings as children. Benjamin Keough's hair is blond and wavy in the pic. He smiles as he sits on a carnival ride alongside his pigtailed sister.

The gallery also included more recent photos of the pair, who are the children of singer Lisa Marie Presley and the grandchildren of late music legend Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley.

Those images find the the siblings sharing a sweet embrace at her 2015 wedding.

"Happy Birthday beautiful angel," Riley Keough captioned her gallery.

Benjamin Keough died July 12 at the age of 27 in what was ruled a suicide. A rep for Lisa Marie Presley told TODAY in a statement at the time, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin Keough was laid to rest earlier this month alongside Elvis Presley and other members of the Presley family at Graceland in Memphis.

Benjamin Keough's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, shared her own Instagram gallery to honor her late beau's birthday. Two of the photos show Benjamin Keough hamming it up at a pumpkin patch and making a funny face while getting a pedicure.

Pinto also included a snippet from a home video from one of Benjamin Keough's past birthdays. The footage ends with Pinto blowing kisses to the camera while telling Keough she loves him.

"Happy birthday my love," Pinto wrote in the caption of her tribute. "Not much to say just a really hard day. And isn’t it ironic World Series Tampa Bay v Dodgers this year, I bet you’re getting a kick outta that. I love you."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.