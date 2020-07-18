Riley Keough shared an emotional tribute to her late brother Benjamin, who she said was "pure light" and her "best friend."

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop," she wrote on Instagram. "A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you."

"Angel is the closest I could think of," she said of her younger brother. "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

Benjamin, who is the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, died by suicide on July 12. He was 27.

Keough asked her brother to send her strength as she mourns the sudden loss.

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god," she said. "I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Benjamin Keough had mostly stayed out of the spotlight but he made headlines last summer due to his uncanny resemblance to his grandfather, Elvis Presley.

His mother, Lisa Marie Presley, is "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” her spokesperson told TODAY in a statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.