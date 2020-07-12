Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley's grandson and Lisa Marie Presley's son, dead at 27

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, died by an apparent suicide late Sunday morning, TODAY has confirmed. He was 27 years old.

"(Lisa Marie Presley) is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” her spokesperson told TODAY in a statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Keough has kept a low profile throughout the years. But as a 26-year-old, he made headlines last summer due to his uncanny resemblance to his grandfather, the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

"Mama Lion with cubs,” Presley captioned the black-and-white family photo.

Commenters were quick to point out how much Keough resembled his grandpa, writing, “Beautiful Mama Lion and beautiful cubs! Your son is a twin of your Dad! Nice family!”

Another wrote, "Your son is the image of your dad, lovely family photo, sending love and great blessings to u all."

Presley told CMT in 2012 that her son was the spitting image of her father.

"He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!” she said. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

TMZ first reported Keough's death. He is survived by his mother, his father, Danny Keough, and his sisters, Riley, Finley and Harper.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.