Elvis Presley's grandson, Benjamin Keough, laid to rest at Graceland

Elvis Presley's grandson, Benjamin Keough, has been laid to rest at Graceland, nearly three months after his death in July.

Presley's Graceland Facebook page made the announcement Thursday night.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," the post read.

Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in 2015 at the premiere of "The Elvis Experience" in Las Vegas MJT/AdMedia/MediaPunch via Alamy

Keough was the son of Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and her ex-husband Danny Keough. He was the brother of actor Riley Keough, 31, and the half brother of Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, 11, from his mother's fourth marriage, to Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley posted a photo of herself with her four children in June 2019, writing in the caption, "Mama Lion with cubs."

Keough died July 12 at the age of 27 in what was ruled a suicide. In a statement in July, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told TODAY, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.