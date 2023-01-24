Riley Keough posts photo from last time she saw late mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough is sharing one of her last memories with her late mom, Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan. 12 at age 54.

The 33-year-old actor posted a film photo on Instagram Tuesday, Jan. 24, of the two of them sitting at a table beside one another.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," Keough wrote with a red heart emoji, thanking actor Georgie Flores for taking the picture.

The comments were filled with red heart emoji and those sending love and support, including from Flores, who wrote, "I love you both with my entire heart."

Keough first paid tribute to her late mother on Jan. 20, when she shared a throwback photo of her and Presley from when she was a child. The image shows Keough as a little girl, gazing up at her smiling mom. She captioned it with a single red heart.

Lisa Marie Presley died after suffering a medical emergency which authorities later revealed was cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley, her mother, later confirmed her daughter's death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement to NBC News.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie Presley was married four times, including to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, and had four children. Presley and ex-husband and guitarist Michael Lockwood had 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, together.

She had Riley Keough with ex-husband and musician Danny Keough. The former couple also shared son Benjamin Keough, who died by an apparent suicide in 2020 at age 27.

After her son's death, Presley said she had one request for her future memorial service.

“The one thing she said was, ‘Just don’t make it sad,’” Joel Weinshanker, Presley's longtime friend, told Entertainment Tonight. “She (wanted) it to be a celebration, and that’s what it’s going to be.”

The service was held on Sunday, Jan. 22, on the front lawn of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

"There was no question she wanted to be buried at Graceland," said Weinshanker. "Since her son passed away, there was no question she wanted to be buried next to her son."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.