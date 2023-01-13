Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, dies at 54

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54.

The Associated Press confirmed the singer died on Jan. 12 after experiencing a medical emergency.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Earlier that day, NBC News reported that the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a call about a woman near the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas who was not breathing.

Officials confirmed to NBC News that they treated the woman at her home before placing her in an ambulance and taking her to a nearby hospital.

Priscilla Presley spoke out about Lisa Marie Presley’s medical emergency on Facebook and asked for prayers for her daughter and family. She also said her daughter was “receiving the best care.”

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” the 77-year-old actor said on Jan. 12. “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Lisa Marie Presley was a musician who released three albums throughout her career, starting in 2003 with her debut pop rock release “To Whom It May Concern.”

Her final album, “Storm & Grace,” was released in May 2012.

Lisa Marie Presley performs at the Gramercy Theatre on June 14, 2012 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky / WireImage

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Lisa Marie Presley was just 9 years old when her father died in 1977. She was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, making her an heir to his estate.

Her last public appearance was earlier this week on Jan. 10 at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. She was there with her mom to cheer on Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama, motion picture for his portrayal of the “Suspicious Minds” singer in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 musical drama.

Lisa Marie Presley had previously gushed about Butler’s performance on social media multiple times. She also attended special screenings of the biopic with her family, including one at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road." Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

In May 2022, she returned to Instagram to discuss the film following a break from the public eye after her son, Benjamin Presley, died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite,” she said at the time.”

She added, “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

Lisa Marie Presley also said she was “moved to tears” as she watched her three children — 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley — see a depiction of their grandfather on the big screen.

“All 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced. It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well,” she wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley performs music from her then-new album "Storm & Grace" at the Blue Note in Tokyo, Japan in April 2014. Jun Sato / WireImage

A couple of months later, she penned an emotional guest essay for People where she opened up about mourning the loss of her son.

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley shared how she has “been living in the horrific reality” of her son’s death to help those also dealing with a painful loss.

“Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe,” she explained. “You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

She said, “Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone.”

Lisa Marie Presley shared Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough, and her twin daughters with former spouse Michael Lockwood. She was also married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.