Riley Keough pays tribute to late mom Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie Presley's four children, is honoring her late mother following the star's death.

On Jan. 20, Keough paid tribute to her mom on Instagram and shared a photo of the two from her childhood. In the picture, Presley looks lovingly at her daughter as she clutches flowers in her hands. The 33-year-old captioned the post with a single heart emoji.

Many of Keough's followers sent their support in the comments section, including model and actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who wrote, "Been thinking of you so much ❤️."

Actor Jenna Dewan wrote, "Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️," Nicole Richie sent Keough a short but sweet message with, "I love you ♥️" and Kim Kardashian left an infinity symbol emoji.

Shirley Manson, a singer from the band Garbage, penned the following tribute using the band's Instagram account: "Here I am a complete stranger , sending you sincere condolences in public. I loved your mother. She was wonderful. I am utterly broken hearted I was unable to fly out to pay my respects in person. Love love love to you all."

News of Presley's passing broke on Jan. 12 after the 54-year-old experienced a medical emergency earlier in the day. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her daughter's death in a statement.

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in 2012. John Sciulli / WireImage

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement to NBC News.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she added.

Presley was married four times and had four children, including Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband and musician Danny Keough.

Riley Keough, Presley's eldest child, is one of two children the star had with her ex while they were married from 1988-1994. The former couple also had a son named Benjamin, who died by an apparent suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

In addition to Keough, Presley is survived by 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, whom she shared with ex-husband and guitarist Michael Lockwood. The former couple married in 2006, and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Presley was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994-1996 and tied the knot with Nicolas Cage in 2002 but filed for divorce a few months later.

Lisa Marie Presley with her daughters in 2017. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Keough was born into the spotlight and is an actor by trade. She stars in the upcoming miniseries "Daisy Jones and the Six" and has many film credits to her name including "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Logan Lucky."

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough in 2003. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

In 2022, Keough's grandfather Elvis Presley was the subject of a Baz Luhrmann biopic appropriately titled "Elvis." At the time, the actor and director sat down with Variety to share her thoughts on the project.

“It was a very emotional experience. It’s very intense to watch when it’s your family,” she said.

Keough was naturally protective of her family, but she was pleasantly surprised by how the movie turned out.

“In the first five minutes, I could feel how much work Baz and Austin (Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the film) put into trying to get it right. That made me emotional immediately,” she said.

“I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.