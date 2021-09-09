Reese Witherspoon celebrates daughter Ava’s 22nd birthday with throwback baby pics

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her daughter Ava Phillippe's 22nd birthday by sharing adorable throwback pics of Phillippe when she was just a toddler.

The Oscar winner, 45, posted several birthday tributes to her daughter Thursday on her Instagram page. "Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl ... excuse me ... I mean my adult daughter!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter as an adult.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of you," Witherspoon continued. "You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!! 💖💘💓 "

She added the hashtag #thisis22.

The "Morning Show" star also posted a baby pic of Phillippe on Instagram. The cute black-and-white image showed Phillippe celebrating an early birthday with cake. On her head, she wore a kicky party hat with “Party Princess” written on it.

"This person is turning 22 today… 😮 " Witherspoon captioned the sweet shot.

The proud mom tucked several pics of her Phillippe into her Instagram stories as well, including one that showed Witherspoon as a young mother holding Phillippe when she was a toddler.

The famously twin-tastic duo already resemble each other in the sweet snap, with both wearing their long blond hair pulled back off their faces.

“Hard to imagine,” Witherspoon wrote on the image, the first part of another birthday message.

Another pic finds toddler-aged Phillippe wearing a shimmery pink blanket as if it were a cape. The little girl also sports a colorful necklace and a cute yellow top.

“This adorable tiny human,” Witherspoon wrote, continuing her message.

Witherspoon added the same image of Phillippe as an adult that she posted on her Instagram page to complete her three-part message. "Turns 22 today!” she gushed, adding, “Happy Birthday Ava!”

The "Big Little Lies" star shares Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe, 17, with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. She also shares a son, Tennessee, who turns 9 this month, with her talent-agent husband Jim Toth.

Ava Phillippe shared her own birthday message in her Instagram stories asking them to be good to themselves.

"What I really want for my birthday, should you feel inclined to do something, is for you to do something kind for yourself or for someone else," wrote the big-hearted college student.