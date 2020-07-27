Reese Witherspoon sent a special tribute to her husband, Hollywood talent agent Jim Toth, in honor of his 50th birthday on Monday.

The "Morning Show" star, 44, shared a gallery of candid family photos on Instagram, gushing, "Happy Birthday to my amazing hubby, Jim!! 💫 Everything you do, you put in 1000 %!"

"Whether he’s training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people everyday! I ❤️ you so much, JT!," she wrote, adding the hashtag #youmake50lookgood.

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth pose together at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The Oscar winner shared pics of the pair posing with their arms around each other, as well as photos taken with their kids. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, share son Tennessee, 7. Witherspoon also shares daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Earlier this month, Witherspoon celebrated the release of Deacon's debut pop single, "Long Run," by sharing a snippet of it on Instagram. In the caption, the "Legally Blonde" star christened the catchy dance track — which features Nina Nesbitt on vocals — the "song of the summer" and boasted about its "sick beat."

But Witherspoon didn't stop promoting "Long Run" there. She also created her own TikTok dance to accompany it. In a video she shared, the actress is seen listening to the tune while sitting next to Deacon. "I should make up a TikTok dance to this song!" she excitedly tells her son.

"Oh, God. No, mom," Deacon replies, his hand covering his face in embarrassment.

Before you know it, Witherspoon leaps up to bust a move.

As for Deacon, he reacts just like any teen would. The musician simply laughs and repeats the word "no" as he watches his proud mom boogie down.