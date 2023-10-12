When it comes to marriage, Reba McEntire says the ball is in Rex Linn’s court.

The country icon, 68, opened up about her relationship with her partner of three years, Rex Linn, on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

When a pair of fans called in to the show to ask McEntire if she would ever get married again, she said, “That would be up to him.”

“I’ve been married twice, he’s never been married, so if he wants to, that’s totally up to him,” she added.

McEntire was previously married to producer and manager Narvel Blackstock for 26 years before they divorced in 2015. She was also married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987.

Cohen asked McEntire if it had been a “head-scratcher” for her to learn that Linn, 66, had never been married before.

“Was it a head-scratcher? Well, yeah, kind of,” she said. “We talked it out.”

She and Linn first met in 1991 on the set of “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw,” but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again in 2020 that romance bloomed between them.

The couple have discussed the possibility of marriage in the past.

“We’ve talked about it and giggled about it,” McEntire told “Extra” in 2021. “We thought, 'Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.'”

McEntire and Linn may not call each other husband and wife, but they have adorable nicknames for each other — Linn calls McEntire “Tater Tot,” and she calls him “Sugar Tot.”

During a visit to TODAY this week, McEntire revealed the funny way her Sugar Tot's contact details are still stored on her phone after all these years: “Rex Linn, long-distance boyfriend.”

“I haven’t changed it since 2020,” she told TODAY.com.