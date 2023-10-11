Reba McEntire jokes she’s ‘devastated’ over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating rumors

Reba McEntire has thoughts on fellow musician Taylor Swift's rumored romance with Travis Kelce.

McEntire, a fan of Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs, playfully says she’s upset with Swift.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” McEntire tells TODAY.com while promoting her new book, “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.”

“Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her."

“I was so devastated,” she says, referring to Kelce as her "boyfriend that cheated on" her.

McEntire's actual boyfriend, Rex Linn, doesn't seem to mind that she's a fan of Kelce's. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

McEntire reveals that her actual boyfriend, Rex Linn, is not bothered by her crush on the Chiefs tight end. “Isn’t that sad?” she quips.

As a fan of the Chiefs, who are quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes, McEntire says she's commented on Kelce’s appearance while watching football games with Linn.

“We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick, and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,’” she says.

In fact, after the dating rumors between Swift and Kelce emerged, McEntire says that Linn would tease her about her crush on Kelce.

“When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in.’”

Linn has little reason to feel jealous. He and McEntire have been going strong since they began dating in 2020, with the singer telling TODAY.com she has him saved on her phone as “Rex Linn, long-distance boyfriend.”

McEntire first met Linn in 1991 and reconnected with him while both were working on "Young Sheldon" nearly three decades later.

“Rex texted me and said, ‘You’re coming to LA? Let’s have dinner,’” McEntire recalls. “I don’t know what it was about it. ... I wanted to get in to see Rex so bad I could hardly stand it. We were inseparable.”