Reba McEntire reveals how she met boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for about eight months, but the two have known each other much longer than that — nearly three decades, in fact!

McEntire revealed she and Linn first met in 1991 when they were both working on the Kenny Rogers movie “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.”

However, their romance only began to bloom earlier this year when they went out for dinner.

“We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we both know the same people, so it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January,” McEntire, 65, said during Tuesday's episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” “And then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine.”

The country legend was previously married for 26 years to her manager, Narvel Blackstock. The couple split in 2015, and McEntire went on to date Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo for nearly two years. She and Linn went public with their relationship last month.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” McEntire reflected on how singing some of her classic breakup songs has felt different following her divorce.

“I guess before the divorce I was singing those songs because I knew people who had been through those situations, and now, I have,” she said. “So I guess that’s the difference.”

McEntire also answered a fan question about whether there will ever be a reboot of her sitcom, “Reba,” which aired from 2001 to 2007. While she didn’t give a definitive answer, she said she would be open to the idea.

“We’d love to bring back the ‘Reba’ TV show,” she said. “We had a lot more topics to talk about, stories to tell.”

She also opened up about one TV show she almost appeared on: “The Voice.” She confirmed she turned down an offer to be a coach on the singing competition show and that Blake Shelton got her spot instead.

“It is very true,” she said. “It was a very popular show in Holland, I’m pretty sure. And I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that because I don’t think I’d ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible,' or, you know, 'Go find another job,' or, 'Hope you like your nighttime job,'” the singer added. “I couldn’t do that day in and day out, I just couldn’t do it. So I did pass on it, and Blake was the perfect choice. He’s done a wonderful job.”

Cohen asked if she has ever regretted turning down the “Voice” gig after seeing the show.

“Oh, sure! I mean, after you see a very successful show that’s been running, what, 15 years?” she said with a laugh. “Uh, yeah. I’m like, shoot, I should have done that!”