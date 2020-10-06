Reba McEntire is ready to go public with the new man in her life.

The country music star shared on her "Living & Learning" podcast released on Monday that she has been dating actor Rex Linn, 63, who previously starred in "CSI: Miami" and most recently has been part of "Better Call Saul" and "Young Sheldon."

Reba McEntire shared that she has struck up a romance with actor Rex Linn during the pandemic. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for ACM

The two have been together since meeting for dinner in January.

"Then February on, it was the COVID pandemic, and we were talking, texting, FaceTime," McEntire said on the show. "And that's a really good way to get to know people."

McEntire, 65, revealed last November that she and boyfriend Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo broke up in May after nearly two years together. She was previously married for 26 years to manager Narvel Blackstock, with whom she has son Shelby Blackstock, 30, before splitting with him in 2015.

Linn first hinted at their budding romance in January when he posted a shot on Instagram of them together.

"Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl," he wrote. "Tater Tots and Ketchup included."

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," McEntire said on her podcast. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career.

"It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too."

McEntire added that "this year's been a lot of fun" and that Linn is "a very, very sweetheart of a guy."

The couple shares some southern roots, as Linn is a native Texan who spent his teens living in Oklahoma City and graduated from Oklahoma State University. McEntire is a native Oklahoman who attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University before deciding to move to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a country music career.

"He's very special," McEntire said. "We're having a blast and still getting to know each other. I put myself in his shoes, and I said if he was doing this podcast and he didn't mention me, I would be crushed.

"Whatever happens in the future, at this point we're very stable and it's been a good six months, and I look forward to having more things to look forward to."