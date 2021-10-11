IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Reba McEntire on whether she and boyfriend Rex Linn have plans to get married

The country music star shared what has made her relationship so special with her actor boyfriend.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, or as the country superstar calls them, the "Tots."TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Will "Sugar Tot" and "Tater Tot" tie the knot?

Country music star Reba McEntire spoke with "Extra" about whether her heartwarming relationship with actor boyfriend Rex Linn, affectionately known to her as "Sugar Tot," is ready to go to the next level.

“We’ve talked about it and giggled about it," McEntire said. "We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.”

McEntire, 66, has been married twice, most recently divorcing her manager and husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. Linn, 64, was engaged to Renee DeRese in 2010, according to People.

For now, the couple are just enjoying their time together after having started dating last year.

"I’m 'Tater Tot,' he’s 'Sugar Tot' — we’re the 'Tots,'" McEntire said. "Great storyteller, total gentleman, and hysterical.”

Their similar backgrounds have quickly led to a deep connection.

"Well, we do know about the music business and the movie entertainment business," she said. "He loves to work, I love to work. We were both wannabe cowboys, cowgirls, and then got into the entertainment business. We have a lot of similar loves and passions. We just get along so well. I’m just very grateful.”

They also have become TikTok sensations, with Linn usually behind the camera but occasionally making an appearance.

“Rex Linn, my boyfriend ... he directed and did the camera work on my part with our two donkeys," McEntire said, referencing a video in which she feeds her donkeys. "I think Rex was really promoting their career more than mine.”

McEntire also spoke about whether she has helped with any advice with fellow music star Kelly Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Blackstock's son, Brandon, last year. McEntire endured her own emotional divorce with Brandon Blackstock's father six years ago.

“You know, I love them both," she said. "Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend, and I'm pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull though this. I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart.”

