March 1, 2019, 3:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

After a six-year break from making music together, the Jonas Brothers are back with a new single and new music video — and they're not alone!

The music video for "Sucker" is a family reunion for the trio and there are more family members than ever before, thanks to the addition of their real-life leading ladies.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are joined by their respective partners, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in the glam video that's packed with over-the-top fashions, a mansion filled with excess and a rich performance from the band of brothers.

The Jonas Brothers and their leading ladies indulge in afternoon tea in the "Sucker" music video. Jonas Brothers/YouTube

It's also filled with kisses, kinks — hello, tied-up Joe! — and scenes that prove what "suckers" they all are for each other.

Of course, if the brothers and their lady loves seem incredibly close in the clip, that's no acting.

Newlywed Nick took to Twitter shortly after the video went live to rave about his bride, writing, "My wife is soooooo beautiful in the video!!! How lucky am I?!!"

And the Bollywood star is just as smitten with him.

She shared a tease from the video with her own fans and followers and noted, "This is the first time we’ve worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair…#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband."

And, yes, JSisters is the nickname the women now have for each other. Sophie Turner wrote on Instagram, "#suckervideo out now by @jonasbrothers (featuring the j sistas) @daniellejonas @priyankachopra 🍭" and Danielle Jonas shared a GIF of the three of them on the music video set with the caption, "JSisters ♥️ #sucker @jonasbrothers."

As for the JBrothers, who called it quits as a band back in 2013, they announced their big reunion just hours before dropping the new single.

In a sneak peek video revealing their upcoming "The Late Late Show" takeover week, Nick told host James Corden, "It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody. We've been keeping this a secret now for almost seven, eight months."

Now the secret's out and we can't wait to hear the new album!