After days of sharing photos and details from the festivities held before their weekendvow-swap, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have now opened up about the main events — and they've even given their fans the first glimpse of their stunning I-do attire.

The couple held two days of nuptials on the sprawling grounds of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, India.

For their western ceremony, held on Saturday, both the bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren, and in the case of Jonas, that meant a simple black tuxedo with one hidden addition, according to the label.

A press release from Ralph Lauren noted that a piece of lace from Chopra's gown was included inside his lapel, with the words "My Jaan" embroidered on it. The phrase means, "my life."

As for her gown, there was nothing simple about that sweeping white design — or the 75-foot-long veil that accompanied it.

The gorgeous dress was hand embellished and embroidered with Swarovski crystals, pearl paillettes and crystal seed beads that required nearly 2,000 hours of work to complete. The sheer top gown closed with 135 satin-covered buttons, and the strapless column dress underneath it all featured over 2 million mother of pearl sequins.

Yes, 2 million.

Among the embroidery were a variety of phrases, including the name "Nicholas Jerry Jonas." And there was a hidden bit of lace in her dress, too — from her mother-in-law's wedding dress.

People magazine reports that Chopra's dress is only the fourth wedding gown ever created by Lauren. The other three were made for members of the designer's family.

And as beautiful as it was, it wasn't the only lovely look she wore.

For Sunday's Hindu ceremony, Chopra sported a sparkling crimson sari alongside Jonas, who wore a pale gold ensemble, complete with turban.

In an exclusive cover story for People, the newlyweds shared their special memories from both events.

"It melted my heart," the Bollywood star said. "Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

And it all brought a tear to her eye — lots of them, actually.

"It was all tears. All tears," Chopra, 36, said. "I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

Jonas, 26, was equally moved.

"You know you think your whole life about that moment," he told People. "Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

For them and for the 225 guests in attendance.

While the singer noted that he was most emotional during the Christian wedding, for both of them, the most important part was honoring their respective and their combined cultures.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up," Chopra explained. "We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us."

And the result was breathtaking.

