Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said their "I dos" over the weekend — twice!

The happy couple made it official during a Christian ceremony, led by the groom's pastor father, Paul Kevin Jonas, on Saturday, and again the following day, during a traditional Hindu ceremony that honored Chopra's faith and heritage.

And they capped it all off by making their first public appearance as husband and wife.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance as a married couple in Jodhpur, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, on Monday. Getty Images

The couple stepped out in Jodhpur, India, Monday morning and greeted cameras with matching smiles after their celebration-packed weekend.

Jonas, 26, who was wearing a sporty tan ensemble, gave photographers a peek at his wedding band as he offered a thumbs-up gesture.

As for Chopra, 36, she wore a jewel-tone teal sari with sparkling metallic embroidery.

While her rings weren't visible, the elaborate henna design on her hands, from the pre-wedding mehndi ceremony, was plain to see — as was a flash of crimson color in her hair.

That streak of red powder, called sindoor, is worn by many Indian brides to signify their married state.

After their nuptials, both of which were held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, the pair offered sneak peeks from other parts of the festivities.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Chopra wrote alongside a collection of photos and video. "Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre-wedding ritural.. and to see what each side had put together."

"And what a performance it was," she continued. "Each family telling out stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends."

The groom shared his own clip from that event, as well as a pic of a familiar band of (Jonas) brother.

Former bandmates Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas stood on each side the leading man in their wedding attire, as their younger brother, Frankie Jonas, joined in.

The caption simply read, "Family."

If the photos from the event-packed celebration look as exhausting as they do beautiful, according to the bride, that's accurate.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” she vowed to Vogue in an interview before it all began.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!