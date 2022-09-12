Kourtney Kardashian says taking Travis Barker’s last name was ‘a given’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker didn't hesitate when it came time to decide if she'd take her husband Travis Barker's last name.

The reality star, who wed the Blink-182 drummer in May, stopped by Studio 1A on Monday to discuss married life and Season Two of her family's show "The Kardashians."

While chatting with Hoda Kotb, the newlywed revealed that she always intended to keep things traditional and adopt her new husband's last name.

"It was just a given, it wasn't a thought," she said. "So now my middle name is Kardashian."

The 43-year-old was confident with her choice and she's also sure that Barker is the perfect match for her. While gushing about life as a newlywed, Kardashian Barker said she loves that their relationship has always been "kind of easy."

"I think of times (and other relationships) when things weren't so easy and it's just like, when it's right, it's right," she explained.

For Barker, tattooing his wife's name on his body was a way of showing his devotion. Kardashian Barker told Hoda that his "Kourtney" tattoo is her favorite, and also revealed that he has a tattoo of her lips and another that she did herself.

"I did my own, I tattooed him," she said. "I wrote 'I love you' in cursive writing."

Hoda thought the mother of three meant that she sketched the tattoo then a professional artist did the inkwork, but Kardashian Barker explained that she actually used the tattoo gun herself.

"He must really trust you," Hoda said.

"I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart," she said.

The couple, who initially tied the knot at a courthouse and then hosted a larger ceremony in Italy, have a blended family of five children together. While chatting with Hoda, she said that "keeping the communication open" helped them merge their families.

The newlyweds also friends for years before they started dating during lockdown in 2020. Kardashian Barker went into the details of their first kiss during the Hulu show "The Kardashians."

"We've known each other and I've had my own relationship with his kids for like 10 years," she added. "It does make it really easy. We just all know each other and each other's intentions."