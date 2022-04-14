Kourtney Kardashian says she 'made the first move' with fiancé Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker got engaged in Oct. 2021, following less than one year of dating romance. They had a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April, but are not yet legally married.

According to Kardashian's comments on the premiere of the new Hulu show "The Kardashians," their relationship wasn't quite as much of a whirlwind as it may appear.

As Kardashian explains, she and Barker have been in each other's lives for years. In fact, he appeared on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the family's show on E! which ran from 2007 to 2021.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, are neighbors in Calabasas, CA, and their children are friends. Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7. Barker also has three kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

"We would almost, like, play house because we would do things together with our kids. We would go to museums and go to church," Kardashian said in the show's first episode.

Seeing their closeness, Kardashian's friends said that she should get together with Barker. "My closest best friends have always said, 'You have to hook up with Travis," Kardashian said.

Ultimately, Kardashian said, their romance came down to timing. “I was definitely always attracted to Travis. I think it was just the right time in my life," she said, adding that she had "taken a year" to herself before starting her relationship with Barker.

The couple finally got together during the pandemic. "We were texting and I put it out there, like flirtatious conversation," she said.

Kardashian went on to explain what happened once she "made (her feelings) known," and the tone of their conversation changed.

"He asked me to watch a movie. The whole movie, he didn't make a move," Kardashian said.

She eventually went in for the first kiss. "He was taking a long time. The movie was over. We started another movie. I was like, 'I don't have time for this."

On the show, Kardashian's family commented on her new relationship. "Kourtney has just been in this amazing relationship. It's like first time I've seen her happy. I'm so happy for this win for her – she really deserves it," Kim said.

"The Kardashians" shows a glimpse Barker and Kardashian's life together. In one scene, Kardashian looks on as Barker plays the drums with her daughter, Penelope, and expresses her admiration for him.

"Watching him play the drums, watching him on stage, watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her ... the way he speak to her is so special," Kardashian said.

The show was filmed before their engagement, but Kardashian was already looking forward to a future with Barker.

"Travis and I talk about a future together all the time. The second we fell in love, we knew how different it was than anything either of us have had before," she said.