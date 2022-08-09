What to know about Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’

The Kardashian-Jenner family's new reality show, aptly titled "The Kardashians," premiered on Hulu in April 2022. The finale aired in June, rehashing Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal (they recently welcomed a second child, after seasons of speculation).

And there's good news for fans of the family — or just people who simply keep up with their ever-growing clan: We won't have to wait long for a Season Two of "The Kardashians."

Here's what we know about the future of the show.

When does Season 2 premiere?

Let the countdown begin! Season Two of "The Kardashians" will premiere on September 22, 2022.

Here's how to watch 'The Kardashians'

You can get your Kardashian fix one of three ways, depending on where you live. The show will be available on Hulu in the U.S.; Disney+ internationally; and Star+ for viewers in Latin America.

Hulu has shared a few Season 2 trailers so far

So far, Hulu has released a few trailers to tide us over until the show premieres this September.

In the first one, released in July, Kylie Jenner gushes about her second pregnancy (she welcomed a baby boy in February), while Kourtney Kardashian plans her wedding to Travis Barker. The couple had an elaborate ceremony in Italy back in May.

The trailer hints at some potential health scares for the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian's then-beau, Pete Davidson, also makes an appearance. The couple reportedly split in August after nine months together.

The busy family also showcases their busy work schedules in the trailer. There appears to be some professional drama ahead, as Khloé and Kim discuss some business matters. “We’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?” Khloé questions.

Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship will be on full display this season

A shorter trailer that was released this week dives deeper into Kourtney’s romantic journey with Barker. “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to live as if no one else is watching,” she declares in one scene.

The couple had three wedding ceremonies: An unofficial "practice" wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April, a courthouse wedding in May, followed by a Portofino extravaganza.

Khloé's relationship drama will likely be a focus

At the end of Season One, Khloé was dealing with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

The Season One finale goes into how Kardashian heard of Theo, Tristan’s child with Maralee Nichols, who was born in December 2021. She discovered the news after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, 31. In Jan. 2022, Thompson took a paternity test which confirmed he was Theo's father.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” Kardashian tweeted after the finale premiered on Hulu.

Fans will likely get to see Kim and Pete Davidson's relationship unfold

In one of the trailers for Season Two, Davidson makes his on-camera debut. Kim emerges from a hallway wearing a sparkly dress. “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” she asks Davidson and he eagerly follows her.

In another scene, Kim reveals that she's very happy in her new relationship. “Life is good,” she says. “I have a new boyfriend; I’m just having a really good time.”

In August 2022, reports of the pair's breakup swirled. According to E! News, the couple broke up after nine months of dating as a result of their busy schedules and long distance. The duo has not confirmed the breakup yet.