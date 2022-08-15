Blake Lively starts birthday celebration early at Disneyland with sister Robyn

Happy early birthday, Blake Lively!

The former "Gossip Girl" actor rang in her 35th birthday a couple weeks early alongside her sister, Robyn Lively, at the "happiest place on earth."

Blake Lively posted Instagram photos of herself frolicking through Disneyland, and stopping for numerous selfies.

"Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. I’ll wait…," she wrote, adding a sparkly heart emoji.

The sister duo can be seen smiling in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle, as well as before Disneyland's iconic Ferris wheel and rollercoaster.

Blake Likely snapped a few other shots, posing with Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin," the Stormtroopers from "Star Wars" and Jessie from "Toy Story."

In an Instagram story, the star shared a photo with Princess Tiana from "Princess and the Frog" with the caption, "Met date 2023."

Last year on Blake Lively's birthday, Aug. 25, husband Ryan Reynolds posted a video on TikTok lip-syncing to Mariah Carey's hit "Fantasy." Carey used the "duet" feature on the app to lip-sync, as well, then jokingly appeared annoyed by Reynolds interrupting her performance.

The "Deadpool" actor headed to Instagram in response, sharing a screenshot of her video with the caption "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25."

That wasn't the first time Reynolds teased his wife on her birthday, though. In 2019, he posted a series of photos where Blake Lively has her eyes shut or appears unprepared for the camera. Similarly in 2017, he posted an image where his wife is almost entirely cropped out.

But Blake Lively has had her own fair share of fun.

The 34-year-old posted for Reynolds' 43rd birthday in 2019, posting a photo of of herself with a finger up her husband’s nose, with the caption “I picked a good one.”