Ryan Reynolds roasts Blake Lively on her birthday by honoring Mariah Carey

Blake Lively's birthday is Aug. 25 — but according to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, there's another, bigger reason to celebrate the day this year.

Over the weekend, Reynolds, 44, posted a video on TikTok that shows him lip-syncing along to Mariah Carey's 1995 song "Fantasy," which is featured prominently in his latest movie, "Free Guy." On Wednesday, Carey reacted to his post using the app's "duet" feature. She lip-synced to the song and didn't seem very impressed by the actor's performance.

But that didn't lessen Reynolds' excitement that the music legend responded. "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25," Reynolds wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot from her video.

For Ryan Reynolds, a star turn with Mariah Carey might be more exciting than his wife's birthday. vancityreynolds / Instagram

The image made quite the splash on TODAY.

“Reynolds marked her special day by not marking it at all,” joked Carson Daly, as the other co-hosts laughed during PopStart.

While Reynolds may have had other priorities, Lively, 34, seemed to enjoy celebrating her birthday early this year. Over the weekend, she posted a video of herself twirling in a glamorous green dress worthy of a fairy tale.

Reynolds is known for his sense of humor — and for teasing his wife on her birthday. In 2019, he posted a bunch of photos that showed her unprepared for the camera, and in 2017, the image he shared had Lively almost entirely cropped out.

However, Lively has gotten her own licks in, too. In the early days of the pandemic, she posted a photo of his questionable quarantine hairstyle and dared fans to "forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity."

The former "Gossip Girl" star also brings her unique sense of humor to Reynolds' birthdays. In 2019, on his 43rd birthday, she shared a goofy photo of herself with a finger up her husband's nose and a joke about how she "picked" a good man.

Related: