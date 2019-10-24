Blake Lively was “snot” going to let husband Ryan Reynolds’ big day go by without having some fun.

The actress posted a funny, if not slightly yucky, message on Instagram wishing her hubby a happy 43rd birthday on Wednesday.

“I picked a good one. Happy birthday,” she captioned the post, which featured a photo of her with her index finger in one of his nostrils.

It’s par for the course for the couple, who have made a sport of being silly on social media. In fact, when Lively wished Reynolds a happy birthday in 2017, she posted a photo of a different Ryan — Ryan Gosling — standing next to her husband, who was nearly cropped out of the shot.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

And while Lively can dish out the jokes, she's proven she can also take them in good stride.

In August, Reynolds shared a slideshow featuring not-so-flattering photos of his wife in honor of her 32nd birthday.

Two years earlier, he celebrated her birthday by posting a photo of the two of them, except that Lively was nearly cropped out, while he was front and center.

Lively isn’t the only one who roasted her husband for his birthday.

Hugh Jackman, who’s been engaged in a fake feud with the “Deadpool” star, posted a “leaked” video on Twitter in which he tells his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, that he doesn’t want to say anything nice about Reynolds on his birthday, even though she sticks up for Reynolds.

Webster’s dictionary definition of a LEAK. 2a. To become known despite efforts of concealment. ⁦@VancityReynolds⁩ pic.twitter.com/VWRWUPjvg5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 22, 2019

“I think he’s funny, and I think he’s a good singer,” Furness says, while Jackman protests.

Salma Hayek, who starred alongside Reynolds in “The Hit Man's Bodyguard,” also got in on the game while teasing him about the liquor company he owns.

“Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO," she wrote.

“I’m gonna send you so much Aviation gin it might actually ruin your life,” Reynolds replied in the comments. “Also, your swimming pool isn’t filled with water anymore. Go on ... take a sip.”

Hayek followed Lively’s lead by posting photos on her Instagram stories featuring her, Reynolds and their co-star Samuel L. Jackson, with Reynolds' face almost entirely cropped out.

While Lively, Jackman and Hayek may have gotten the best of Reynolds on his birthday, something tells us he's not going to take this quietly ... we hope they're ready for payback!