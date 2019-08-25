Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a long history of making their birthday messages to each other interesting.

For Lively’s 32nd birthday on Sunday, Reynolds shared a carousel of images featuring quirky pics of the "Gossip Girl" star, simply captioning the gallery of hilarious photos with “Happy Birthday, @blakelively.”

The “Deadpool” actor is known for his sense of humor both on and off social media, which tends to include jokes involving his wife of seven years.

For her 30th birthday, Reynolds shared a red carpet snap of the two of them, captioning the glam shot with “Happy birthday to my amazing wife.” However, the father-of-two cropped the photo to have him front and center with nearly all of Lively’s face cropped out to the right.

The birthday fun isn’t reserved just for Reynolds though. The actress shared a post on her Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday by showcasing a different Ryan.

Lively posted a snap of her husband with Ryan Gosling, giving the "La La Land" star all of the attention while only half of Reynolds’ face can be seen.

Reynolds and Lively’s playful nature on social media truly shines and never seems to cease.

The mother-of-two star shared a photo from the premiere of “A Quiet Place” in April of 2018 featuring the pair on the red carpet. Lively’s back is turned to the cameras, revealing her up-do adorned with a metallic thin scarf braided into the look.

She captioned the photo: "If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself.”

Reynolds and Lively are always good sports through it all, seriously putting themselves in the running for one of the funniest couples of all time.