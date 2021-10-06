Olivia Jade reacts to mom Lori Loughlin’s 1st acting job since college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter is thrilled her mother will be returning to the small screen.

Loughlin, who played the part of Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart,” will reprise the role on the drama’s spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” in her first TV role since the college admissions scandal in 2019.

Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner in a scene for "When Calls the Heart" in 2014. Andrew Chin / Getty Images

“I’m super excited for her,” Jade, who can currently be seen on “Dancing With the Stars,” told “Entertainment Tonight.” “That’s all I have to say.”

Loughlin will make her return on the Dec. 18 two-part season premiere, which will air on a new network, GAC Family. She first appeared on “When Calls the Heart” during its first season and remained until she was let go during the sixth season in 2019.

Loughlin was also dismissed from “Fuller House” in the Netflix comedy’s final season amid the scandal's fallout.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $500,000 in order to help their two daughters gain admission into the University of Southern California.

In August 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. She was released last December. Giannulli, meanwhile, was sentenced to five months in prison and released in April.

Jade (whose last name is Giannulli, though she goes by "Olivia Jade" online and on "DWTS") has spoken out about what she has endured because of the scandal.

“This has been a really eye-opening experience for me... and although there’s a lot of negative around it, and a lot of mistakes and wrongdoing, it’s led me to have a completely different outlook on a lot of situations,” she told Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” last December.

She has also said it’s been hard to move on with so many people making judgments about her and her family.

“A very inspirational woman once told me ... we were talking about being in the public and being publicly shamed,” she said in a TikTok video in March. "I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours.’”

“She looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 feet of water and you’re drowning in 30. We’re both still drowning,’” she said.