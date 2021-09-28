IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sign up for TODAY Insider! Get early access to Steals and Deals, plus discount codes and more

Lori Loughlin’s 1st acting job since college admissions scandal revealed

Loughlin has not acted on the small screen since her role in the college admissions scandal came to light in 2019.

Lori Loughlin released from prison Monday

Dec. 28, 202002:01
By Drew Weisholtz

Lori Loughlin will return to TV in her first role since the college admissions scandal in 2019.

Loughlin, 57, will reprise her “When Calls the Heart” role of Abigail Stanton on the second season of the show’s spinoff, “When Hope Calls.”

Loughlin will be seen in the two-part season premiere, which will air Dec. 18 on a new network, GAC Family. The spinoff aired its first season on Hallmark's streaming platform, Hallmark Movies Now.

She's back! Lori Loughlin will return as Abigail Stanton after losing the part over her role in the college admissions scandal.Andrew Chin / Getty Images

Loughlin last portrayed Abigail on the sixth season of Hallmark Channel's “When Calls the Heart” before she was let go from the drama because of her involvement in the scandal.

She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $500,000 in order to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California.

In August 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. She was released last December.

Lori Loughlin: I was only supposed to work on ‘When Calls the Heart’ for 1 day

Feb. 15, 201704:04

·      Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison. He was released from prison in April.

While Loughlin has not been on TV, her presence has still been felt. Her prison stay was referenced in the premiere of HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" reboot.

One of the couple's daughters, Olivia Jade, is competing on the current season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade speaks out on college admissions scandal

Dec. 8, 202002:09

After Loughlin was fired from “When Calls the Heart” in 2019, several castmates spoke out about the difficulties facing the show, with Jack Wagner likening it to the “five stages of grief.”

“I can’t describe it any better than that,” Wagner told “Entertainment Tonight.” “When you lose something or someone, I would describe it that way.”

In addition to “When Calls the Heart,” Loughlin was also dismissed from “Fuller House” in the Netflix comedy’s final season.

Lori Loughlin, husband plead guilty in college admissions scandal

May 23, 202000:27
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.