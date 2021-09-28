Lori Loughlin’s 1st acting job since college admissions scandal revealed

Lori Loughlin will return to TV in her first role since the college admissions scandal in 2019.

Loughlin, 57, will reprise her “When Calls the Heart” role of Abigail Stanton on the second season of the show’s spinoff, “When Hope Calls.”

Loughlin will be seen in the two-part season premiere, which will air Dec. 18 on a new network, GAC Family. The spinoff aired its first season on Hallmark's streaming platform, Hallmark Movies Now.

She's back! Lori Loughlin will return as Abigail Stanton after losing the part over her role in the college admissions scandal. Andrew Chin / Getty Images

Loughlin last portrayed Abigail on the sixth season of Hallmark Channel's “When Calls the Heart” before she was let go from the drama because of her involvement in the scandal.

She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $500,000 in order to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California.

In August 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. She was released last December.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison. He was released from prison in April.

While Loughlin has not been on TV, her presence has still been felt. Her prison stay was referenced in the premiere of HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" reboot.

One of the couple's daughters, Olivia Jade, is competing on the current season of "Dancing With the Stars."

After Loughlin was fired from “When Calls the Heart” in 2019, several castmates spoke out about the difficulties facing the show, with Jack Wagner likening it to the “five stages of grief.”

“I can’t describe it any better than that,” Wagner told “Entertainment Tonight.” “When you lose something or someone, I would describe it that way.”

In addition to “When Calls the Heart,” Loughlin was also dismissed from “Fuller House” in the Netflix comedy’s final season.