Lori Loughlin reports to prison to serve 2-month sentence in college scandal

Lori Loughlin has turned herself in to authorities Friday to begin her two-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges for her involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The former "Full House" star was taken to FCI Dublin, a low-security federal prison for roughly 1,200 female inmates in Dublin, California.

Actress Lori Loughlin has surrendered to authorities to be taken to a federal prison in California to serve a two-month sentence for her role in a widespread college admissions scandal. Josh Reynolds / Reuters

The 56-year-old "Full House" actor was sentenced to two months in prison in August after U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton accepted her plea agreement. She was also fined $150,000 and required to complete 100 hours of community service.

After completing her prison sentence, she will be under supervised release for two years.

"I made an awful decision," Loughlin said at her sentencing. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.

"Your Honor, I'm truly, deeply and profoundly sorry and I'm ready to accept the consequences and make amends."

Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in federal prison for his role in the scandal.

Loughlin pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The charges stem from the couple allegedly paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California under the false pretense that they were athletes recruited to the crew team.

Loughlin and Giannulli were two of more than 50 affluent parents and educators who were arrested and accused of using fraudulent means to get their children into top universities.

Another actor, former "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, also pleaded guilty for her role in the admissions scandal and served 14 days in the same prison Loughlin entered Friday.

She was released on Oct. 25, 2019, after serving her time following her admission that she paid to have a proctor correct her daughter's college board test to boost her SAT score.