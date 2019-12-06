Here's when 'Fuller House' fans will feel Lori Loughlin's absence in final season

"Fuller House" is a little less full in its fifth and final season — and that's due to the absence of longtime cast member Lori Loughlin.

Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal prompted Netflix to drop her character, Aunt Becky, from the popular revival.

Lori Loughlin's character, Aunt Becky, does not return in the final season of "Fuller House." Michael Yarish/Netflix

New episodes of the final season began streaming Friday, and there's one scene in particular that will make viewers feel Aunt Becky's absence.

Warning: Spoilers about the final season of "Fuller House" are ahead.

Aunt Becky's hubby, Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) is barely in the final season so when both he and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) finally show up to join a special flash mob in episode nine, it's a celebratory moment.

"You can’t have a flash mob without inviting us,” Jesse tells a surprised D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure).

Adds Joey, “And he can’t tango without his dance partner."

It's a pretty emotional scene featuring nostaglic memories dating back to the original "Full House" — and there's no way fans won't feel sad that Aunt Becky's not a part of it.

As for Loughlin's former cast members, they missed her while filming the final season.

Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler on the series, said last month that Loughlin's firing from the series was "very sad."

"She was a big part of 'Fuller House.' She wasn’t in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt. We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season," Barber said during an appearance on Us Weekly's “Watch With Us” podcast.

"We wish it wasn’t that way, and we wish she could be here because it definitely feels like there’s a hole in our hearts and a hole on our set," Barber said.

"But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she’s always in our hearts forever. Every time we step on stage, she’s in our hearts," she added.

In separate appearances on TODAY, Bure and co-star Bob Saget presented a united front. "I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other," Bure said.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

The couple had previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

They later pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple, who face up to 45 years in prison, waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.