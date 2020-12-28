Lori Loughlin released from prison after serving 2-month sentence

Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving her sentence for her involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old "Full House" actor was sentenced to two months in prison in August after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was also fined $150,000 and will be required to complete 100 hours of community service upon her release from prison.

Loughlin will be under supervised release for two years after having served her sentence at FCI Dublin, a low-security federal prison for roughly 1,200 female inmates in Dublin, California.

She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $500,000 to a fixer to help their two daughters gain admission to the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as rowing recruits. Giannulli is currently serving a 5-month sentence after pleading guilty to an additional charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple's younger daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, broke her silence earlier this month about the scandal in an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk."

"It's been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison," Giannulli said. "But also I think it's necessary for us to move on and to move forward."

Giannulli said she has had no communication with her parents during their time in prison because of COVID-19 protocols.

"I've never gone that long. I'm super close with my parents, especially my mom, she's like my best friend, but it's definitely been hard not being able to talk to her," she said.

Loughlin and her daughter, who is a social media influencer with millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube, both lost sponsors and entertainment deals as a result of the scandal. Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel, while Giannulli lost sponsorships from Sephora and TRESemmé.

"I remember just freezing and feeling so ashamed," Giannulli said. "I went home and hid myself for probably like three or four months."

Loughlin served her sentence at the same prison where fellow actor Felicity Huffman served an 11-day sentence in October of last year after she admitted to paying for someone to proctor and correct her daughter's college board test.