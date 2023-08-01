Zendaya pays tribute to late 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud: 'Words are not enough'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Zendaya is saying farewell to her friend and co-star Angus Cloud, who died this week at the age of 25.

For two seasons of “Euphoria,” fans knew Cloud as the dealer with a heart of gold, Fezco.

His co-star Zendaya memorialized the late actor in a post on Aug. 1, writing that she will "cherish" every memory.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)," she wrote in her post, alongside a black and white photo of Cloud. "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone," she concluded.

From the beginning, Cloud's character, Fez, looked out for Zendaya's troubled Rue much like an older brother. In the second season, Fez began a sweet friendship with Maude Apatow's Lexi, cementing him as a fan-favorite on the show.

Back in February, when the second season of the show premiered, Zendaya shared a photo from the set that included Cloud and Apatow.

“It’s been a long but beautiful road, last euphoria day for a while…we hope you enjoy it,” she wrote alongside the Instagram pic.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cloud shared that he and Zendaya both attended Oakland School for the Arts at the same time.

“We had some of the same friends I guess, but I didn’t really know her,” he told the magazine in 2019.

Cloud’s family confirmed his death in a statement shared with NBC News on July 31.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

“The Line” actor died in Oakland, California. While the actor’s cause of death has not been determined at this time, NBC News has learned Cloud had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest. The actor was trying to work through the grief and staying with family as he did so.