'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25

"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25.

His family confirmed his death in a statement to NBC News.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the family said in the statement.

Angus Cloud attends Ralph's Club by Ralph Lauren on November 30, 2022 in London, England. Mike Marsland / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Fragrances

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

It is not clear how Cloud died, but in the statement, his family shared his "battle with mental health."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement reads.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Angus Cloud at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event at NRG Castle on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Cloud confirmed he was 25 at the time of his death and that he died at his family's home in Oakland, California.

HBO tweeted out a statement shortly after his death was confirmed expressing condolences to his loved ones at this time.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Actor and "Euphoria" co-star Javon Walton, who played Fez's younger brother Ashtray, posted a tribute to Cloud on Monday afternoon.

"Rest easy brother❤️🕊️," he captioned the post alongside a photo of the two of them together.

Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Cloud is best known for his role as Fezco (also known as Fez) the first two seasons of HBO's "Euphoria." His character — a drug dealer with a heart of gold — soon became a fan favorite.

Variety reports his other acting credits included the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023).

Cloud attended the Oakland School for the Arts and studied technical theater. He got his role in “Euphoria” almost by chance and had never professionally acted before. He told GQ in August 2019 that he was stopped by a casting director on the streets of New York City.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” he told the magazine at the time. “I thought it was a scam.”

TMZ first reported Cloud's death.