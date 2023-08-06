Angus Cloud’s mother says the actor ‘did not intend to end his life’ before death at 25

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

A few days after actor Angus Cloud died at age 25, his mother, Lisa, is remembering her son's "last day."

Cloud died July 31 at his family’s home in Oakland, California, after he "intensely struggled" with the loss of his father, according to a statement from his family. The family did not share a cause of death at the time.

In a Facebook post Aug. 4, Lisa Cloud said she doesn't know “if or what he may have put in his body” after they said goodnight before his death, but that her son "did not intend to end his life."

"Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case," she said in the statement, which a representative for Cloud confirms is his mother's.

Lisa Cloud began the statement by thanking her friends for their love.

"I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote.

On that day, Angus Cloud was reorganizing his room and getting settled in the house "with intent to stay a while," she said.

"He did not intend to end his life," Lisa Cloud said. "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up."

Family sources previously told NBC News that Angus Cloud had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after burying his father in Ireland. He had been staying with his family as he tried to work through his grief.

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world," Lisa Cloud said in her latest statement, adding that, "His struggles were real."

She requested that in her son's honor, "please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life."

Lisa Cloud also remembered her son for his work on "Euphoria," which she called a "lightning rod for his generation."

Angus Cloud's breakout role famously came from a chance encounter with a casting representative. His "Euphoria" character, the drug dealer Fezco, was a fan-favorite due to his sisterly friendship with Rue (Zendaya) and sweet romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow).

Zendaya and Apatow were among the "Euphoria" stars who paid tribute to Angus Cloud after his death, as well as the show's creator, Sam Levinson.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” Zendaya wrote on Instagram, captioning a black and white photo of Cloud.