‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud reveals what he thinks was in Fez’s letter to Lexi

Long live Fexi.

The unlikely friendship between drug dealer Fezco (Angus Cloud) and wallflower-turned-playwright Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) quickly became one of "Euphoria" season two’s bright spots. Neither wants anything from the other: just support and quality time spent holding hands and singing Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.” And in between Rue’s relapse and Cassie’s downward spiral, Lexi and Fez’s innocent friendship made many hope for just one good thing.

But this is “Euphoria” we’re talking about.

In the finale's opening scene, Fez gets ready to attend Lexi’s play, dressed in a suit and holding a bouquet of roses with a note attached. But it quickly becomes apparent that his ticket to the “best seat in the house” will go unused, after his brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), killed Custer, who appeared to be working with the police, leading a SWAT team right to their front door. Ashtray locked himself in the bathroom and began a shootout with the police. Then Fez, who had been shot in the stomach, watched an officer shoot the teenage Ashtray right in front of his eyes.

As Fez was arrested and led from the house by police, he stepped on his handwritten letter to Lexi, now stained with his blood.

All Lexi knows of Fezco's fate is that he wasn’t able to make it to her play. But while Lexi might not know what Fez wrote in his letter, thanks to Angus Cloud, at least fans now do.

In an interview with Variety, Cloud revealed that the letter was “a congratulations.”

“I think the letter was just being like, 'Yo, good job for f------ doing you,'” Cloud said.

Combined with the flowers and his attire — “You think other people will think that I look handsome?” Fez asked Faye (Chloe Cherry) while he was getting ready — the note was meant to start “taking things to the next level" between the pair.

“I think they both know there’s a vibe going on,” Cloud said.

In a series of flashbacks, the finale showed the true depth of Lexi and Fez’s relationship. After that first New Year’s party where they exchanged numbers, the two spent hours on the phone together, discussing the show “Little House on the Prairie,” Fez’s dreams to live on a farm with a “little family” and Lexi’s carefully laid plans to have three kids starting at 30.

Lexi and Fez hold hands after watching the movie "Stand By Me." HBO Max

In one scene, Lexi smiles, holding the phone close as Fez asks, “Aren’t you glad that we became friends?” a quote now viral on TikTok after a fan edited it into the middle of Taylor Swift’s song “You Are In Love.”

Despite Fez's absence, Lexi dedicates the play to him, tearing up as she recalls his advice to her: “Sometimes people need to get their feelings hurt.”

In the interview, Cloud also commented on how he thinks Fez would have reacted to Lexi’s play if he had made it.

“I think he would have thought it was awesome,” he said. “He would have been pretty excited.”

When the highly anticipated fight between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) broke out onstage, Fez wouldn’t have intervened, Cloud speculated. But he would have chanted “fight, fight, fight” from the audience, he said.

Cloud confirmed that the season did go through rewrites during filming and that the original plot of the finale was different. As to how, Cloud wouldn’t say, but his co-star Walton, 15, revealed to Variety that originally Ashtray wasn’t supposed to die.

Fez was.

“Ashtray wasn’t supposed to get shot. That was another thing. He wasn’t supposed to get shot! It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy. And then, like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot,” Walton said.

While viewers heard Ashtray hit the ground, his body was never actually seen, leaving many to hold onto a hope that maybe, just maybe, he’s alive, something Walton also believes.

“There’s definitely hope for Ashtray to still be alive,” Walton said. “Because if there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray. Ashtray is one badass kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot about being around for Season 3.”

But fans anxious to know more about Fezco’s fate will have to wait a little longer. Cloud told Variety he doesn’t know if Fez will be back for season three.

“They haven’t really told me yet,” he said.

And as for what might be next for the character?

“I don’t know. The world is Sam’s oyster,” he said, in reference to the show's creator, Sam Levinson.