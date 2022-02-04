Here's what we know about the newly confirmed 'Euphoria' season 3

Grab your glitter and prep the neon lighting — HBO has confirmed "Euphoria" will return for a third season.

HBO gave fans a surprise Friday when they announced just halfway through the release of the show's sophomore season that a third is planned.

This season’s premiere broke HBO records with more than 14 million viewers across platforms, more than doubling last season’s numbers. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that the series was due for renewal.

"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud, who plays fan-favorite Fezco, also took to Twitter to share the news.

What can we expect from 'Euphoria' season 3?

Sunday’s episode had fans predicting the death of lead character Rue, but now with the show’s junior year on the horizon, we can predict Zendaya is here to stay.

This season’s regulars include Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferriera, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane and Nika King, among others. Season two also welcomed Dominic Fike, who plays Elliot, so it’s not out of the question to expect another newcomer for the series’ third installment.

Rue, played by Zendaya, dances around her room in season two. HBO Max

We can also expect a backing track from British artist Labrinth, who just released two new songs from the show Friday. This season even features a collaboration between Labrinth and James Blake — maybe this is a good omen for new season three sounds from other artists as well.

When will 'Euphoria' season 3 premiere?

“Euphoria” wrapped up its first season in August 2019 and followed it with two holiday specials airing in November 2020 and January 2021. Season two began January 2022.

While production of season two was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the original timeline predicts that a third season will air a year from now in early 2023. We’ll be on standby with our glitter makeup and popcorn until then.

Season two of "Euphoria" wraps on Feb. 27.