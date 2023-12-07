'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan is suing one of the show's stars — here's why

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and the show's star Cole Hauser have taken the drama of their TV show into real life — over Hauser's coffee brand.

Sheridan's company Bosque Ranch, which also serves as a filming location for the series and has its own coffee brand, sued Hauser's Free Rein coffee company last month, accusing Hauser's company of trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by NBC News.

Here's what to know about the lawsuit, and how Sheridan and Hauser's relationship might have gone cold.

Who are Taylor Sheridan and Cole Hauser?

Sheridan is the creator and showrunner of "Yellowstone," a family drama set at the fictional Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. Hauser stars as Rip Wheeler in the Western series.

What are Sheridan's and Hauser's coffee brands?

Sheridan's Bosque Ranch launched a coffee line in partnership with Louisiana-based Community Coffee in June. The Bosque Ranch logo has a B and R that are intertwined.

Hauser launched his own coffee company, Free Rein, four months later, in October. The Free Rein logo depicts intertwined letters of F and R.

Why is Sheridan's company suing Hauser's?

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 21 in federal court of the Northern District of Texas, alleges Hauser’s logo is "strikingly similar" to Bosque Ranch’s registered trademark. Sheridan's company alleges Hauser's logo was purposefully used to "mistake or to deceive as to the affiliation, connection, or association" with Bosque Ranch.

Bosque Ranch also alleged the interlocking letter design of Hauser's logo is causing "irreparable damage" to its brand.

Representatives for Sheridan and Bosque Ranch did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

Free Rein declined to comment to NBC News on the lawsuit, but Hauser spoke about the brand on TODAY in October.

"It’s about taking risks, it’s about enjoying your time, having a little bit of coffee," Hauser said.

The brewing legal battle isn't the only drama surrounding the show, which is set to start filming its final episodes next year after a delay due to the Hollywood strikes.

"Yellowstone" actor Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton III, testified during a child support hearing in September that he was owed $12 million from the show, and that they'd probably go to court over the amount.

Paramount, the show's network, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

It's unclear how the latest legal twist will affect the series' final days of filming for its finale. The second half of the fifth and final season is scheduled to premiere in November 2024.