When is 'Yellowstone' ending? Cole Hauser weighs in on the show's fate

Once you step foot on Dutton Ranch, you never want to go anywhere else.

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan has made it clear that he wants the Paramount Network juggernaut to end with a bang — and he knows exactly how to do so. "I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate," he told Deadline in a 2020 interview.

At the time, he was uncertain when the final episode would air, but added that he'd like it to "end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent."

But in a 2021 interview with the New York Times, he clarified that the end is near. "It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way."

So, does the cast have any thoughts on the matter? Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, tells TODAY.com that he trusts Sheridan's master plan. "When he decides that he wants to hang it up, he will. We’ll see how long it is," he says.

In a previous interview with TODAY.com, Hauser put worried fans at ease by saying that Rip is OK "for now." Cam McLeod / Paramount

And while Sheridan knows how the show will wrap, Hauser has no interest in the specifics — at this point in time. "I would never ask either. He’ll do what he thinks is right and I trust that his storytelling is going to be right on point," he tells TODAY.com.

Luckily, Paramount Network is drawing out the drama by splitting the fifth season in two parts. Just before the midseason finale on Sunday, Jan. 1, Paramount Network announced that the second half of Season Five will return in summer 2023.

Still, there's been no word on Season Six. But Hauser reassured PEOPLE that Season Five is "not the last season," so take that for what it's worth.

If — key word: if — the show continues on for another season, Hauser has a suggestion for where it should take Rip and Beth (Kelly Reilly). "Tahiti," he says with a laugh.