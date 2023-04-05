Will Kevin Costner return to 'Yellowstone'? Paramount is 'confident' star will

As the hit Paramount show "Yellowstone" is in the midst of its fifth season, questions are swirling about the future of the series.

Over the weekend, many of the show's cast members, including actor Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, did not attend a scheduled appearance on April 1 at a panel at PaleyFest, a TV festival in Los Angeles.

"People traveled from around the country to sit in the audience and watch Kevin Costner talk about Yellowstone, and half an hour before the event was supposed to start they said he’s a no show," Marc Malkin, Variety's senior editor and columnist, said on TODAY.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton in "Yellowstone." Kevin Lynch

While Costner, who plays John Dutton on the show, was notably absent from the panel, Paramount Network President of Development and Production Keith Cox said during the event he was "very confident" Costner will continue with the show.

Malkin questioned what Costner's participation on "Yellowstone" will be even if he remains on the show.

"He’s not saying how much he’s going to be involved," Malkin said. "Will he be starring on the show? Who knows at this point — it’s really anybody’s guess."

Representatives for Paramount, Costner and Sheridan did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TODAY.

Reports surfaced in February that Costner might be exiting the series due to less availability for filming and scheduling conflicts with the show, according to Variety and Deadline.

At the time, a Paramount Network spokesperson said the company had "no news to report" in a statement to TODAY.com.

"Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone' and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come," the spokesperson said in the February statement.

The show’s first installment of episodes from its fifth season premiered in November, but the rest of the season won’t wrap up until the remaining episodes air over the summer.

Costner told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022 about the future of the show ahead of its Season 5 release.

"You don’t get voted off the island, you get written off of it," he said. "I think it’s safe to say the foot’s on the gas and we’re not slowing down."

"Yellowstone" has gained a massive following since its debut in 2018, with its Season 5 premiere drawing in a record 12.1 million viewers in November.

The show's success has sparked spinoff series like "1883" and "1923," which serve as prequels to the show starring Hollywood A-listers like Harrison Ford, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Matthew McConaughey is also lined up to star in another spinoff series, Paramount Media Networks head Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter last month.

A Paramount executive said at PaleyFest the network would be announcing the next season soon, so fans will have to stay tuned to find out more about the future of the show.