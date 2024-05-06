What time does the Met Gala red carpet start, and how long do arrivals last?

The Met Gala is almost here — but when, exactly, does it start?

The event, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is always held on the first Monday in May. In 2024, that's Monday, May 6.

Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour previewed the 2024 Met Gala to TODAY. Wintour, a Met trustee, serves as a co-chair annually, along with a different batch of celebrities and public figures.

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start?

Guest arrivals begin at 5:30 p.m. ET through 8 p.m. However, red carpet coverage begins a bit later.

The red carpet generally wraps up around 8 p.m., though some of the biggest stars are known to arrive later.

How to watch the Met Gala red carpet arrivals online

Vogue livestream

Viewers can catch the latest of the Met Gala on Vogue's digital platforms, including its TikTok and YouTube pages, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Actors Gwendoline Christie and La La Anthony and model Ashley Graham will be co-hosting the livestream with Emma Chamberlain, who’ll return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

E! livestream

The red carpet will also be broadcast by E! News.

"Live from E! 2024 Met Gala" airs from 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

What is this year's Met Gala theme?

Wintour told TODAY she expects to see flowers on the red carpet to match the "Garden of Time" dress code.

The event is paired with the 2024 Costume Institute's exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties."

Wintour also apologized for the theme pairing causing confusion.

“We came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties.’ It’s wonderful, it’s poetic, it's romantic, but actually it could be many, many things,” she told TODAY.

“I fear we have unleashed a lot of confusion out there for which I deeply apologize,” she said.