Sharon Stone is not on board with Kim Kardashian’s new acting role in ‘American Horror Story’

Add Sharon Stone to the list of actors who aren’t exactly thrilled to see Kim Kardashian cast in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.”

Just days after Broadway legend Patti LuPone voiced her frustration over the announcement that the "Kardashians" star would appear in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy's FX series, Stone is voicing her agreement.

On April 25, the Oscar-nominated actor, 65, commented on Access Hollywood’s Instagram post about LuPone’s reaction to add her own two cents.

Sharon Stone weighed in on Kim Kardashian's being cast in the upcoming season of "American Horror Story."

"Well… you know… acting. It may not be brain surgery but We do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing," Stone wrote, referring to author Malcolm Gladwell's thesis that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to achieve success in any skill, which he detailed in the 2008 book "Outliers: The Story of Success."

Stone shared her opinion in an Instagram comment on April 25. @accesshollywood via Instagram

The “Basic Instinct” star’s comments come just days after Tony winner LuPone, who appeared in two seasons of “AHS,” told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she was upset about Kardashian’s casting.

The notoriously outspoken “Gypsy” and "Evita" star was participating in a rapid-fire round of Cohen’s Q&A segment “Do! They! Give A Damn!?”

When asked if she gave a damn about Kardashian’s nabbing a role on "AHS," LuPone didn’t hold back.

“Yes, I do!” growled LuPone.

“You don’t like it, do you?” asked Cohen.

“No, I don’t,” responded LuPone.

Cohen then guessed that LuPone's heated response was because she didn’t like seeing a celebrity with little acting history being cast in an actor’s role, and LuPone confirmed that was the reason.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life?” LuPone asked.

“Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” LuPone added, referring to the stage-mother character in Noel Coward’s 1935 song “Mrs. Worthington," who pushes for her unattractive and untalented daughter to be a stage performer.

On April 10, Kardashian announced on Instagram that she was joining Season 12 of “American Horror Story.”

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared the news by posting a creepy teaser video for the series that showed her name alongside that of regular cast member Emma Roberts.

Kardashian has previously appeared in small parts in movies and on television in small parts, including several cameo roles.