Patti LuPone criticizes Kim Kardashian over ‘American Horror Story’ role: ‘What are you doing with your life?’

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is no fan of Kim Kardashian.

The Tony winner, 74, was recently a guest on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," where she participated in a rapid-fire round of Cohen's Q&A segment "Do! They! Give A Damn!?"

When the notoriously outspoken “Gypsy” star was asked if she gave a damn about Kardashian's being cast in the upcoming season of "American Horror Story," she didn't mince words.

“Yes, I do!” growled LuPone.

“You don’t like it, do you?” asked Cohen.

“No, I don’t,” responded LuPone, who appeared in “American Horror Story: Coven” and “American Horror Story: NYC."

Cohen then wagered a guess that LuPone didn't like seeing a celebrity with no acting history being cast in an actor's role — with LuPone confirming that was the case.

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life?" LuPone asked.

"Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone added, referring to the stage-mother character in Noel Coward's 1935 song "Mrs. Worthington."

In the song, Mrs. Worthington pushes her "vile" daughter who can "neither sing nor dance" to be a musical performer.

Kardashian announced April 10 on Instagram that she was joining Season 12 of “American Horror Story.”

The reality star, who has booked several small acting jobs in the past, shared the news by posting a creepy teaser video showing her name alongside that of regular cast member Emma Roberts.

Kardashian is hardly the only celebrity to raise LuPone's ire by venturing into acting.

In 2017 on “WWHL,” LuPone, who originated the role of Evita Perón in the 1979 musical “Evita,” blasted Madonna for her performance in the musical’s 1996 film adaption.

“I thought it was a piece of s---,” said LuPone. “Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes. She couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be on film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress.”