Oh, the ‘Horror’: Kim Kardashian announces new acting role

Kim Kardashian is adding yet another item to her ever-growing resume: The reality star-turned-businesswoman is joining Season 12 of “American Horror Story.”

Kardashian made the announcement Monday on her Instagram account, posting teaser video with eerie music, along with the eyeball and blood drop emoji as her cryptic caption.

The video posted by Kardashian says that she will be joining “American Horror Story” regular Emma Roberts in the 12th season, which is coming this summer. Kardashian’s video reveals that the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will be called “Delicate.”

Roberts also posted the same video with the caption, “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE.”

No other details regarding Kardashian’s character, the magnitude of her role or the season’s theme were revealed in her post. FX did not immediately respond to a Variety request for comment regarding Kardashian’s role.

Kardashian has been a TV star for over 15 years, starring on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and now Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” but she has rarely dipped her toe into the acting pool.

She has a series of voice acting animation credits and has played herself with cameos on sitcoms ranging from “How I Met Your Mother” to “30 Rock” and “2 Broke Girls,” and most recently, “Ocean’s 8.” But she has had a handful of minor acting roles: In 2008, she was part of the parody comedy film “Disaster Movie”; in 2009, she booked one episode of “CSI: NY”; and in 2012, she appeared in four episodes of “Drop Dead Diva.” She has not acted in over a decade, and “American Horror Story” will certainly be her most prominent role to date.

The role expands Kardashian’s footprint under the Disney umbrella. Kardashian, along with her family, currently executive produces and stars on Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” which launches its third season next month. “American Horror Story” airs on FX and streams on Hulu.